ATLANTIC BEACH — Known for being an advocate and cheerleader for all of her students, Harkers Island Elementary School third-grade teacher Chelsea Guthrie received the coveted title of Carteret County Teacher of the Year for 2022-23.
In addition to receiving accolades during a celebration Friday at the Coral Bay Club for school employees of the year in five categories, Ms. Guthrie received the keys to a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Ms. Guthrie will be able to drive the vehicle for one year, courtesy of Kurtis Chevrolet.
“I’m so excited, but shocked,” Ms. Guthrie said after finding out she had been named the top teacher for 2022-23.
As to what makes a great teacher, Ms. Guthrie said, “It’s someone who is dedicated, loves their kids and puts their needs ahead of themselves.”
While Ms. Guthrie received a large round of applause, it was rivaled by the standing ovation given to East Carteret High School Principal Jay Westbrook, who was named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year.
Mr. Westbrook has been instrumental in leading the high school and Down East community through the tragic death of four ECHS students, who were killed along with four adults in an airplane crash off Drum Inlet on Feb. 13.
“I’m very humbled,” Mr. Westbrook said after he received his award. “My staff, the community and students motivate me. I see their love.”
Following the celebration, Dr. Jackson said, “I have been incredibly impressed with Mr. Westbrook’s leadership during his tenure at East Carteret. He has embraced the community, and the community has embraced him. His leadership following the tragic plane crash has been the calm and steady leadership that was needed. He was the right person for that moment.”
In addition to those two awards, three other top school employees of the year were announced during the luncheon, where the winners and nominees were celebrated.
Croatan High School assistant principal Chris Davis is the 2022-23 county Assistant Principal of the Year.
Morehead City Middle School receptionist and bus driver Isabel Hernandez was named the Classified Employee of the Year.
Broad Creek Middle School nurse Kim Campbell was picked the county’s Certified Employee of the Year.
Employees were nominated by their peers, and an interview process helped determine the winners.
All winners received flowers, certificates and monetary awards sponsored by school system community partners and businesses. In addition, they each received an engraved award to display in their workspace.
Ms. Guthrie and Mr. Westbrook will move on to regional competition for Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year.
Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins, at the beginning of the celebration, thanked all school employees for their dedication during the challenges of the past two years.
“We are proud of every one of you for your outstanding service,” he said.
Dr. Jackson echoed Mr. Jenkins’ comments, thanking all of his employees. He further thanked all of the businesses that sponsored the event and awards.
“It’s an honor to celebrate you with the honor you deserve,” he told the employees.
Dr. Jackson added that he was especially excited to host this year’s event in person. This is the first time in three years the school system has been able to hold the celebration in person at the Coral Bay Club due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. The previous two years, school board members and officials had done a bus tour to present the awards at the winners’ individual schools.
Sponsors for this year’s celebration were: event sponsor, Farm Bureau of Carteret County; Teacher of the Year car sponsor Kurtis Chevrolet; with additional sponsors Chick-fil-A, Coastal Bank & Trust, Hite & Associates, Kirkman & Whitford Law Firm, RE/MAX Ocean Properties, and Plain Jane’s Cleaning Service and Janitorial Supply.
