BEAUFORT — The Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market will spring to live for its 9th year on Saturday, April 16.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through mid-November, rain or shine.
“We have learned to cope with wind and rain so we can be present on the grounds (at Courthouse Square) every weekend for folks who count on us being there, said Cindy Bunch, executive market manager. “The market is known for having friendly vendors with high quality products and an ambience of happiness and joy under the huge old live oak trees on the courthouse grounds.”
The grand opening will begin at about 10 a.m. and will include performances by the East Carteret Hight School band, cheerleaders and color guard, who will usher in Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker.
Bunch added that the market is dog-friendly, and many people bring “furry family members with them.
The OBFM organization is led by a board of directors, which is a committed group of market fans, including vendors, business folks, and interested volunteers, Ms. Bunch said, and is a 501c3 organization that aims to educate folks on living a healthy lifestyle in an informal, beautiful setting.
It offers products from local small business vendors in three categories: Farmers, foodies (bakers and cooks), and artisans (craftspeople and artists) “and is supported by the generous donations of the Friends of the OBFM, a group of individuals and businesses who value the market's role in our community and who wish to help keep it financially sound and sustainable,” Bunch said.
There will be live music every Saturday.
The market began in 2013 with about 15 vendors and has grown to an average of 47 vendors per market last year with many markets having 50 to 55 vendors
“The market also includes other nonprofit community organizations who use the venue to spread the word of their work, their mission, the focus, and to sell items or accept donations to fund their work,” Ms. Bunch said.
The market also has special events, such the Olde-Fashioned Holiday Market on the third Saturday in December. This is an evening market which is beautifully lit and filled with nearly 80 vendors of all types, and it regularly has activities for children, such as scavenger hunts, crafts, contests and an occasional petting zoo and other attractions.
In addition, the market has themes on a couple of Saturdays each month, based on a national holiday, an in-season vegetable or a local town event.
Farmers offer homegrown vegetables and fruits of all types, some grown in the fields of Carteret County and some grown in local greenhouses in the county. There is also poultry, pork and beef products raised in the county, plus eggs and honey.
Foodies offer homemade breads, croissants, cinnamon buns, galettes, scones, muffins, cakes, pies, biscuits, cupcakes, sandwich spreads and cheeses.
Artisans offer jewelry, pottery, photographs, handbags, clothing, paintings, sculptures, tie-dyed articles, soaps, candles, body lotions, yard ornaments made from recycled materials, furniture made from reclaimed wood, plants, dog treats, stained glass, turned wood bowls and other items.
The OBFM will host a spectacular Farm-to-Table Dinner on the Harborside Park deck on Front Street in Beaufort on Thursday evening, May 26, complete with a buffet of delicious dishes created by products from our vendors, live music, adult beverages, and a beautiful sunset over Taylor's Creek.
Tickets will go on sale at the opening market on April 16 and will also be available online on our website: oldebeaufortfarmersmarket.org
Ms. Bunch urged folks to follow OBFM on Facebook and Instagram and to regularly check for updates and information.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.