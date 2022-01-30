Virginia teen raises money to purchase new beach wheelchair for Indian Beach after visit

INDIAN BEACH — The Indian Beach Fire Department is going to purchase a new beach wheelchair, courtesy of a donation from a fundraiser from a 13-year-old girl from Virginia.
The town board of commissioners met Jan. 12 in the town hall board room on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, the board unanimously approved three fire department related budget amendments, one of which was a $780 donation from Dagan Almond of Appomattox, Va. for the purchase of a new beach wheelchair for the town.
Town manager Tim White said the 13-year-old paraplegic girl raised and donated the money for the chair. Fire Chief Joshua Haraway said she had visited Indian Beach in the summer of 2021 and while in town, she used one of Indian Beach’s existing beach wheelchairs.
Chief Haraway said the town’s existing wheelchairs “aren’t in the best of shape,” and get a lot of wear-and-tear with use.
“They’re also very expensive to replace,” he said. “Being a paraplegic, she appreciates this service. On her 13th birthday, she decided she wanted to create a GoFundMe page (for a new Indian Beach wheelchair).”
Combined with mail-in contributions, the total donation came to just over $2,000, according to Chief Haraway. He said the Firefighters’ Association has pledged to pay the difference in cost for a new wheelchair with the donations.
“Once we get it ordered…I want to have (Dagan) invited down and have a plaque presented to her,” the chief said.
Chief Haraway went on to say in a follow-up interview with the News-Times that town officials will arrange to have Dagan join a future town meeting through Zoom, where they will present a plaque that will be mounted on the new beach wheelchair, once purchased, recognizing her fundraising efforts.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.