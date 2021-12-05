Perfect weather, ease of pandemic restrictions brings large crowd for 2021 Core Sound Waterfowl Weekend, decoy festival

HARKERS ISLAND — Harkers Island was hopping Saturday as visitors made their way in droves to the Core Sound Waterfowl Weekend and the Core Sound Decoy Festival.
A year after the pandemic limited the annual events to outdoor tailgating, physical distancing and mask wearing, enthusiasm abounded as longtime traditions returned.
“We’ve never had a day like this,” Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Executive Director Karen Amspacher said. “We (ran) out of parking. All of the lots were full. I’m sure some left because they couldn’t find a place to park.”
The crowds were a welcome sight to Ms. Amspacher after years of trials and tribulation, including the devasting destruction brought by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The doors at “the end of the road” in Harkers Island finally swung open again in May 2020, just a few months after the pandemic began.
“I joke that 2018 was a disaster zone, 2019 was a construction zone, and 2020 was a world crisis zone,” Ms. Amspacher said. “This year, we finally got a chance. It’s been good for the island. Today was a happy place.”
For those who didn’t make it to the waterfowl weekend last year, seeing the museum back in its former glory was a highlight.
“One of the things that is so gratifying to us, is this is the first time we’ve seen the building all put back together again after the storm,” attendee Ann Simpson said. “It’s beautiful to see it come back to life. It’s such a tribute to Down East to have this here. It’s a big day today, and great to see so many people willing to come out.”
Ms. Simpson and her husband, Bland, were on hand to sign books they’ve collaborated on such as “Into the Sound Country” (1997), “The Inner Islands” (2006), “Little Rivers and Waterway Tales” (2015), and “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky” (2021). They’ve been attending the event for nearly 25 years.
“We were in a very small building down by the school the first year, and we’ve seen the mighty fortress here come to be,” Mr. Simpson said as he gestured to the museum. “To have the museum is not just great for Carteret County, but it brings more awareness throughout the state, which I think you can see today by the crowd.”
While many in attendance have been visiting for decades, the easing of pandemic restrictions and fantastic weather – there was hardly a coat in sight – brought out numerous first-timers to see what carvers, collectors, artists, photographers and crafters had to offer.
Eugene East made his inaugural visit after recently moving to Cedar Point following a 30-year career with the Raleigh Fire Department.
“We got a place down here, and so we’re learning about the history and entertainment, and things to do around here,” he said. “It’s been nice weather, everybody is super, super nice, very welcoming, and the food is great. The artists are incredible.”
Susan and Jerry Pinch also made their way from the western end of the county and their home in Cape Carteret.
“This is our first time at the festival, and we’re loving it,” Ms. Pinch said. “I’ve found my next project … getting a crab pot Christmas tree.”
Last year, the museum created a “Gallery of Trees” to tell Core Sound’s story with Down East creativity, love and Christmas spirit.
The Pinchs, who also lost their home to Florence, meant to visit the event last year and for a few previous years, but kept putting it off. They promised to not do that again.
“We’ll be back,” Jerry said. “We already bought a duck, our first decoy, and it will find a prominent place in our house. We have some ideas for other things we want for our house.”
Things were equally busy up the road at Harkers Island Elementary School at the 33rd annual Core Sound Decoy Festival.
Exhibitors displayed their collections in the back of trucks last year in the front yard of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild building due to pandemic restrictions. There was no such limitations Saturday, and exhibitors and crowds were out in full force, milling about the school.
“We didn’t really know what to expect, but this is a lot more than we expected,” said festival featured carver and guild president Raymond Earp. “It’s just been phenomenal. We are well pleased.”
Collectors from Maryland to Florida returned to the event, and were happy to do so.
Carver Russell Fish and his wife, Joan, brought from Chincoteague, Va., his decoys, including a pair of swans that won the Ward World Championship in Ocean City, Md., in 2019. They’ve been visiting the festival for 20 years.
“It’s just nice to have it back,” he said. “They treat you like family here.”
G. Donovan Murphy made his way from the Washington, D.C. area to again bring his collection.
“I love to come down here,” he said. “The clam chowder is great, I like the Carolina barbecue, and the people are nice.”
Many commented that while last year went about as well as it could have been, and was better than nothing, the huge crowd reminded them how the event should be.
“I think people were anxious to get out and do something,” said Harkers Island native and longtime carver Jason Michels. “This was a good turnout. It’s been a good day.”
Contact J.J. Smith by email at jj@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.