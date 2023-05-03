MOREHEAD CITY — The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old crewman Wednesday from the motor vessel PRT Ace approximately 173 miles east of Morehead City, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.
Watchstanders with Coast Guard 5th District Command Center received a notification from the Panamanian-flagged motor vessel PRT Ace that a crewman aboard had reported suffered burns while using the ship’s incinerator. The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew as well as directed the vessel to make way toward Morehead City.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the PRT Ace crewman and took him to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for further medical care.
