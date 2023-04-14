RALEIGH — The N.C Department of Environmental Quality State Energy Office will hold a public hearing Thursday, April 27 to accept comments on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s annual state plan. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or online.
The Weatherization Assistance Program serves low-income and disadvantaged communities across the state by helping North Carolinians save energy, reduce their utility bills and stay safe in their homes.
In addition to the annual state plan, members of the public will be able to comment on the associated regulatory impact analysis and the accompanying revised Training & Technical Assistance Plan, Health & Safety Plan and Weatherization Installation Standard Work Specifications proposed for adoption.
The public is invited to comment in-person at the April 27 hearing in the first-floor training room at the DEQ Greene Square building at 217 W. Jones St.
Signup will be available upon arrival. The hearing officer may limit the length of oral presentations to accommodate the total number of speakers.
To join the session online, go to: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m3745fbac54e5cd5bcfcaec6e1d6eaf5d. The meeting number is 2425 391 4344 and the password is NCWAP (62927 from phones and video systems)
To join by telephone, call 1-415-655-0003. The area access code is 2425 391 4344.
Public comments can also be provided by mail to the State Energy Office, 1613 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1613, or via email to seo.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. For email comments, type “Annual State Plan” in the subject line.
The public comment period is open April 14-27. To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked, emailed, or received by the State Energy Office (if delivered in person) no later than April 27.
Copies of the proposed plan may be downloaded at the following address: https://deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/state-energy-office/weatherization-assistance-program.
For more information, contact Matthew Davis at 919-397-9788.
