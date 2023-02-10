CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is seeking proposals from organizations interested in providing a prevention and early intervention program for delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2023-24 beginning July 1.
Members of the Carteret County JCPC studied risk factors and needs of county youth in the juvenile court system and anticipate receiving $208,110 from the N.C. Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the upcoming year. Use of the funds require a 30% match.
JCPC issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and began accepting proposals on Jan. 27. The deadline for submissions is no later than 5 p.m. on March 10.
The following types of programs will be considered for funding:
Mentoring services
Parent/family skill building
Interpersonal skill building
Vocation skills
Restitution/community service
Teen court
Home-based family counseling
Substance abuse counseling
Juvenile structured day
All RFP submissions may be emailed to Bill Taylor, JCPC Coordinator at billandjanietaylor@yahoo.com.
Carteret County JCPC partners with the N.C. Department of Public Safety as part of a strategy to mobilize communities to create multi-disciplinary care that includes prevention programs for children, early intervention for juvenile offenders and graduated sanctions for repeat offenders.
For more information, contact Taylor at 252-725-3585 or billandjanietaylor@yahoo.com. For more information about JCPC, visit http://carteretcountync.gov/351/Juvenile-Crime-Prevention-Council.
