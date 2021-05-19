BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council voted 3-0 Monday night to adopt a $220,300 budget for fiscal 2021-22, which begins Thursday, July 1.
The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road and followed a public hearing during which no one spoke. Councilmen Herb Page and Rick Dougherty were absent, and Mayor Bobby O’Chat votes only to break ties.
The budget, presented in April by town clerk Shawne Southard, retains the current property tax rate of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value and the total is $45,502 more than the fiscal 2020-21 adopted budget.
Mayor O’Chat said it includes a $30,000 allocation to a hurricane or emergency fund.
“We’re not planning to spend that,” the mayor said. “It’s just for you (Ms. Southard) to have access to if we can’t all get together” during or after an emergency if a quick expenditure is needed.
The spending plan also includes $67,500 for street improvements, up from $25,000 in the current budget.
“We’re planning to do a lot this year,” Ms. Southard said, though the streets to be improved have not been determined.
At least some of the money for repairs will come from state-shared Powell Bill funds, derived from the gas tax, which the budget estimates at $59,101 for the coming fiscal year.
Ms. Southard also said the town expects to receive $210,000 in the next two years from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, but none of that is included in the budget yet.
“We have not heard yet … if we can use that money for streets,” she said. “It will be a special line item once it’s in the bank.”
Mayor O’Chat added, “It’ll be a bonus down the road.’
The administration budget is $101,800, down slightly from $102,798, and includes Ms. Southard’s salary of $38,000.
She is the town’s only employee and also serves as planning director. She was hired last year at $33,000 annually to replace clerk Elizabeth Sweeney, who resigned in June. Ms. Sweeney was earning $42,000. Ms. Southard works part-time and receives no benefits, such as health insurance. Town hall is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The biggest source of anticipated revenue is the Powell Bill at $59,101, followed by the state-shared utilities franchise tax at $52,501.
The property tax is expected to generate $38,000, and there’s a $43,028 allocation from the general fund balance, plus $16,000 from sales tax revenues.
Councilman Charlie Wilton made the motion to approve the budget and received a second from Councilman Albert Taylor. The third affirmative vote came from Councilman David Padgett.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
