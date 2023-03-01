BEAUFORT — Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested on multiple charges after a joint operation between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead City Police Department and Craven County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, drug detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department, in the fall of 2022, received information that Kuwain Omar Greene was selling controlled substances in Carteret County. Detectives were able to conduct several controlled purchases of cocaine from Greene.
During the investigation detectives were able to establish Milton Devon Williams as Greene’s source of supply. Detectives then conducted controlled purchases from Greene and Williams.
On Feb. 25, members of the Carteret and Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Williams as he was traveling through Craven County. During this stop, officers located and seized 404 grams (14.4 ounces) of suspected powder cocaine.
In total, detectives seized more than 450 grams (16 ounces) of suspected powder cocaine from both suspects during this investigation.
Both Williams and Greene have been arrested and have had their first appearances in Carteret County District Court. They are currently being held in the Carteret County jail on numerous drug offenses.
Both suspects are repeat drug offenders. Both have served active prison sentences for previous drug convictions.
The secured bond for Williams, 45, of 264 Bogue Loop Road in Newport and 217 Pine Dale Road in Havelock, is set at $1.25 million. He is currently on federal probation.
The secured bond for Greene, 28, of Atlantic Village Mobile Home Park in Newport, is $1.4 million.
Williams has multiple charges, including two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine, two counts of manufacturing cocaine, two counts of conspiring to sell/deliver cocaine, eight counts of trafficking cocaine (possess, sell, deliver, manufacture and transport), two counts of conspiring to traffic cocaine and four counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to sell cocaine.
Greene also received multiple charges, including four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, four counts of selling cocaine, four counts of delivering cocaine, four counts of manufacturing cocaine, three counts of conspiring to sell/deliver cocaine, four counts of trafficking cocaine (possess, sell, deliver and manufacture), one count of conspiring to traffic cocaine, and five counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling.
