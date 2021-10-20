MOREHEAD CITY — The Association for Career and Technical Education recently presented Carteret Community College career coach Bena Weires the 2021 ACTE Region II Lifetime Achievement Award.
This award recognizes career and technical education professionals for leadership on behalf of ACTE, innovations in CTE and contributions to the field over an extended period of time. At a virtual Awards Gala Tuesday, Nov. 30, ACTE will induct five lifetime achievement national finalists, including Ms. Weires, into the ACTE Hall of Fame.
As a finalist, Ms. Weires is also in the running for the 2022 national title, the winner of which will be announced at the virtual ACTE Awards Gala.
Ms. Weires obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in family and consumer science education at East Carolina University and began teaching in the North Carolina public school system in 1977. Teaching middle and high school, she has championed students in career and technical education at all levels, according to a release.
She served on several curriculum-writing teams and worked with her CTE director to write a gender equity grant in the 1990s. She began summer programs promoting science, technology, engineering and math careers to middle school girls.
Even after funding was completed, the summer STEM academies were so popular a local donor was secured and the academies transitioned over to Girls Engaged in Math and Science, or GEMS.
When North Carolina began the N.C. Teacher Academy initiative in 1996, Ms. Weires was asked to serve as a trainer. She led week-long residential summer seminars in curriculum integration, learning styles, multiple intelligence and children of poverty.
In 1998, Ms. Weires began working with career and technical education students through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, or WIOA, program and as a career development specialist.
Upon retirement from the public school system, Ms. Weires joined Carteret Community College as a part-time career coach. She implemented Dress for Success Closet for students needing interview-appropriate clothing. She also implemented the Career and Technical Expo to expose middle and high school students to local college and career options.
The ACTE is the nation’s largest not-for-profit association committed to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for successful careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.