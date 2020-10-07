Meet candidates for NC House, Senate with LWV’s forum

CARTERET COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of Carteret County will provide voters a chance to meet candidates for the state House and Senate during a virtual forum Thursday night.
The forum, to be held via Zoom, begins at 6 p.m. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81137702094?pwd=Um1CQ2xYaUMxTnhZeHpPcWxtbTZKQT09.
On the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 race for N.C. Senate District 2, which includes Carteret County, are incumbent Republican Norman Sanderson, Democrat Libbie Griffin and Libertarian Tim Harris.
In the race for N.C. House District 13, representing Carteret and Jones counties, are incumbent Republican Pat McElraft and Democrat Buck Bayliff.
Tuesday, LWV President Carol Geer said all but Ms. McElraft are set to participate.
The format will include introductions from the candidates, questions from moderator Tom Kies of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and closing statements.
The LWV said it accepts questions from the public, screened to ensure no partisan bias.
The LWV also hosted candidates running for the Carteret County Board of Education Oct. 1.
For more information, visit the league’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.