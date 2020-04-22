emerald isle — The town’s popular annual marathon, half-marathon and 5K races, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 but postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, have been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.
The date for the seventh annual event is Halloween, and race director and Town Commissioner Candace Dooley said this week the event will have that spooky occasion in mind.
“Our volunteers will be dressed in costumes,” she said, and participants in the races are encouraged to do the same.
The March 28 date was postponed, she said, because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order and on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control to not hold any events that would draw more than 100 people.
“As race director, I am deeply saddened, as this is one of my favorite days of the year, but I must protect our participants, volunteers, spectators and community,” Ms. Dooley said. “As a runner, I completely understand your disappointment and share that sentiment with you.”
But, she added this week, “We want to make the most of a very unfortunate situation.”
Ms. Dooley said October is “absolutely beautiful in Emerald Isle and daylight savings [sic] time ends that night,” so runners will get an extra hour of sleep after the long runs.
Because the new date might be problematic to some, the town is offering options for those who registered for the March 28 date. Those people will be automatically registered for Oct. 31 or can choose to defer the registration to the 2021 event, set for Saturday, March 27.
Those who prefer a full refund of their registration fee for the 2020 race can get one.
To choose an option other than automatic registration for Oct. 31, registrants should email emeraldislerun@gmail.com.
Because of the expected high volume of emails, Ms. Dooley asks registrants to allow seven to 10 days to receive a response.
Last year, 1,057 runners signed up for the three races.
The marathon portion of the race is a sanctioned and certified qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and Ms. Dooley said runners love it because the course is relatively flat and enables many to set “personal bests.”
She also noted there are beautiful ocean views along the course.
Money raised from registration fees goes to maintenance and improvements of the town’s bicycle/pedestrian path.
The fee for the marathon is $95, for the half-marathon, $75 and the 5K, $30.
The races will start at 7 a.m., 8:35 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., respectively.
To see the race courses, visit emeraldislerun.com/. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NC/EmeraldIsle/EmeraldIsleMarathonHalfMarathonand5K2020.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
