CHERRY POINT – Capt. James Belmont, USN, assumed command of Fleet
Readiness Center East (FRCE) during a brief ceremony at the facility April 15 after having served as executive officer, the depot’s second-in-command since May 2021.
His previous tours include production group military director at Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC), aviation readiness branch head at Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) and numerous operational assignments as a material control officer and maintenance material control officer.
The Chicago, Ill. native, is a graduate of Lewis University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. In addition to academic degrees, Capt. Belmont has received numerous military decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the John C. Stennis “Straight Furrow,” senior leadership award and various campaign, service and unit awards.
Lt. Col Jason Raper, USMC, formerly FRCE Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul production officer, has assumed the duties as acting executive officer, replacing Capt. Belmont.
FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command and COMFRC.
