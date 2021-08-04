BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Peletier.
Guillermo Julian Sosa was reported as a runaway from his residence on Highway 58 in Peletier Tuesday. There is no known clothing description, but he is known to carry a brown backpack with red and green straps.
Guillermo is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
