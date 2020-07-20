BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department announced the latest slew of arrests in connection with “Operation One by One.”
The undercover drug roundup targets suspects who have allegedly been engaged in the sale and diversion of illegal drugs in and around Carteret County.
Sheriff Asa Buck asks anyone with information about suspicious or illegal activity to call the sheriff's office at 252-728-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.
The sheriff’s office said Monday the following people have been arrested in connection with the latest round of “Operation One by One.”
Cody James Bell, 29, Newport, arrested July 16 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Held on $10,000 secured bond.
Shawnna Rae Blevins, 35, Newport, arrested July 14 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule III controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule III controlled substance, delivering a schedule III controlled substance and manufacturing a schedule III controlled substance. Held on $3,000 secured bond.
Aki Raheem Butler, 29, Beaufort, arrested June 30 and charged with two counts of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine. Held on $5,000 secured bond.
Donald Dallas Cutts, 40, Stella, arrested July 12 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Held on $5,000 secured bond.
James Kenneth Dixon Jr., 40, Gloucester, arrested June 24 and charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Held on $20,000 unsecured bond.
Brandon Lee Ellis, 36, Newport, arrested June 24 and charged with one count each of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine. Held on $5,000 secured bond.
Charles Ryan Jarvis, 39, Newport, arrested July 6 and charged with two counts each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, and one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling heroin, delivering heroin and manufacturing heroin. Held on $1.35 million secured bond.
Donald Joseph Kennedy, 33, Newport, arrested June 29 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Held on $15,000 secured bond.
Brian Neal Lynch, 31, Newport, arrested July 10 and charged with three counts of selling a schedule III controlled substance, two counts each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and one count of delivering a schedule III controlled substance. Held on $10,000 secured bond.
Ronnie Gene McArthur, 38, Beaufort, arrested July 13 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Held on $15,000 secured bond.
Justin Ryan Player, 36, Morehead City, arrested July 2 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Held on $20,000 secured bond.
Jason Allen Porter, 40, Newport, arrested July 11 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Held on $15,000 secured bond.
Frank Winston Quinn III, 24, Newport, arrested July 1 and charged with three counts each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Held on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Jamie Scott Tripp, 30, Beaufort, arrested July 2 and charged with four counts of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine and one count of maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Held on $7,500 secured bond.
Michael O’Neal Watson, 33, Salter Path, arrested July 9 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance, possessing heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Held on $40,000 secured bond.
Rani Ahmed Yaghi, 27, Morehead City, arrested July 13 and charged with two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Held on $15,000 secured bond.
