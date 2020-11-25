Atlantic Beach council approves contract to begin public safety complex

ATLANTIC BEACH — The town council has signed off on a contract to build a new public safety complex.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met Monday for its regular meeting at the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved a contract with Thomas Construction of Wilmington to build the public safety complex at the site of the existing town hall, fire station and former public works buildings.
The complex, once completed, will replace these buildings and house the town’s administration staff and police and fire departments.
Mayor Trace Cooper said while Monday’s meeting was a short one, it was important due to the approval of the contract.
“I think we all know how lucky we are to have the staff that we have,” the mayor said. “I’m excited that we finally get to give them a place to work that’s worthy of their contribution to the town.”
At the board’s work session Nov. 12, Town Manager David Walker said demolition of the existing town hall will begin sometime after the new year. During construction, town staff whose workspace is at town hall will be temporarily relocated to office space at the Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road.
This wasn’t the only construction contract the council approved at Monday’s meeting. The council also unanimously approved a $229,739 contract with S.F. Ballou Construction for the first phase of the town’s west-end stormwater drainage improvement project.
The project includes installing a lift station, drainage piping and drop inlets in the Knollwood Drive/Forest Knoll Drive neighborhood. Once complete, the system will discharge stormwater runoff into Bogue Sound through a property easement on Knollwood Drive.
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
- Thompson, Scott, Price, Addams and Co. of Wilmington Certified Public Accountant Greg Adams delivered the comprehensive annual financial report to the council for fiscal year 2020-21.
- The council received the annual update on the property development in The Circle development district, the area directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection, including the surrounding neighborhoods. Developer Fred Bunn said the plan hasn’t changed since the 2019 update.
- The council unanimously appointed Mayor Pro Tem Danny Navey to serve as a town representative on the Carteret County Beach Commission. Mr. Navey will take Mayor Cooper’s place on the council when the mayor’s three-year term ends in 2021.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including scheduling a joint meeting of the council and planning board for Tuesday, Dec. 1 and meeting minutes from the Oct. 26 regular meeting and the Nov. 12 work session.
