DMF collecting carcasses during red snapper mini-season

MOREHEAD CITY — Recreational fishermen are encouraged to donate red snapper carcasses during the upcoming red snapper mini-season.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will open the red snapper season Friday through Sunday, July 9-11. The season will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 12. Anglers may keep one fish per person, per day. There will be no minimum or maximum size limit. Captains and crews on for-hire vessels may retain the recreational bag limit.
Meanwhile, the DMF intends to set up temporary freezer locations to collect red snapper carcasses donated by anglers for DMF study. In Carteret County, the temporary locations are the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center in Atlantic Beach and the Carolina Princess headboat dock in Morehead City. Additionally, year-round locations for carcass collection are available in Carteret County at Cape Pointe Marina in Harkers Island and at DMF headquarters in Morehead City.
Anglers who donate a red snapper carcass will receive a citation (certificate) from the N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament.
When cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.
Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught. Fishermen also will be asked for their names and addresses if they wish to receive a citation.
Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be provided to the National Marine Fisheries Service for use in future red snapper stock assessments.
Recreational anglers also may log information about their recreational trips and catches through the MyFishCount electronic reporting mobile app. The app is available for free download at the Google Play and Apple App Store or through the MyFishCount website www.myfishcount.com. Reports of the number of harvested and released fish will improve the accuracy of NMFS’ catch estimates.
The commercial red snapper season will open at 12:01 a.m., July 12 with a 75-pound gutted weight trip limit. It will close at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, or when the commercial quota is met, whichever comes first.
Division biologists will obtain data from commercially caught red snapper at the fish houses. Commercially caught carcasses should not be left in the carcass collection program freezers.
Gear regulations implemented last year for commercial, for-hire and recreational snapper-grouper fishing remain in effect. The regulations require:
· A descending device be on board and readily available for use while fishing for or possessing snapper-grouper species.
· Use of non-offset (also called inline), non-stainless steel circle hooks when fishing for or possessing snapper-grouper species with hook-and-line gear and natural baits, regardless of tackle or lure configuration. A non-offset circle hook is a hook with the point directed perpendicular back towards the shank, with the point and barb in the same plane as the shank. Offset circle hooks and stainless-steel circle hooks are not allowed for snapper grouper fishing.
More information on the red snapper carcass collection program is available at the website deq.nc.gov/red-snapper-carcass-collection. Information is also available by contacting DMF sport fishing specialist Carole Willis at 252-808-8081 or by email at carole.y.willis@ncdenr.gov.
More information on best fishing practices, including how-to videos for rigging descending devices, is available from the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council at the website safmc.net/best-fishing-practices/.
