Report: Communicable disease numbers in Carteret County jump due to COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY — With the first-time inclusion of COVID-19 in Carteret County’s 2020 annual Communicable Disease report, cases more than quadrupled from 2019.
However, County Public Health Nurse Donna Faiella said if COVID-19 cases are removed from the count, the number of traditional communicable diseases declined last year.
“Overall for the year, people did not visit emergency rooms or medical offices as much due to COVID-19,” she said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting held Wednesday via Zoom. “Therefore, overall (traditional) communicable disease numbers are down. However, I don’t think it’s a true picture of what is really happening.”
Public Health Nurse Kim Davis echoed Ms. Faiella’s concern.
“We’ve had to divert many of our services at the health department due to (the coronavirus pandemic),” Ms. Davis said. “I think our STD (sexually transmitted disease) and communicable disease numbers will really show up after COVID. Right now a lot of people just aren’t going for their clinical appointments and annual checkups.”
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman agreed.
“All of the other things we treat people for — a lot of those services have been suspended. We’re only doing one day of clinical services (for other health services) right now due to COVID,” she said. “After all of this, there’s going to be a lot of people who need our help.”
That’s why Ms. Holman said she planned to ask county commissioners this week to fund an additional public health nurse and for a part-time administrative position to be upgraded to full-time.
“The nurse will be dedicated to the COVID effort,” Ms. Holman said. “But even after COVID, we’ll need help.”
As for the 2020 Communicable Disease Report, it’s the first time COVID-19 has been factored in as a category.
The report is separated into three sections, with a variety of traditional communicable diseases included in the first section, COVID-19 as a second section and sexually transmitted diseases as a third section.
The report shows there were 2,929 COVID-19 cases in 2020, with 26 deaths. There is no 2019 data to compare the 2020 count to, and the number of cases and deaths has continued to increase in 2021.
As far as traditional communicable diseases, there were 262 cases in 2020, down 28% from the 324 cases in 2019.
The report also shows 288 STD cases in 2020, a 9% decrease from the 320 in 2019.
Ms. Faiella said while most categories of communicable diseases were down, there were some exceptions.
“This is the first year that gonorrhea cases have gone over 50,” she said.
There were 52 cases of gonorrhea reported in 2020, up from 49 in 2019.
There were also six new cases of HIV/AIDs in 2020, compared to 0 in 2019.
In other action, the board:
- Accepted a $38,164 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant to help the County Health Department with support and planning of COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.
- Accepted a $16,896 grant through the N.C. Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. The funds will help carry out surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications and other preparedness and response activities. This includes but is not limited to vaccine administration.
- Heard the Department of Social Services still has $88,665 available to assist those who qualify through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
- Heard Dr. Sara Grossi has been hired as the new dentist for the county’s mobile dental program. She replaces Dr. Stephen Smith, who retired effective Feb. 1.
- Heard Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis will retire, effective Wednesday, March 31.
