CARTERET COUNTY —The 2020 hurricane season began June 1, but many North Carolinians are still seeking relief from damage sustained during hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
Legal Aid of North Carolina will offer remote information sessions Wednesday through Friday, July 10 to help educate North Carolina homeowners on the assistance available for survivors of Florence and Matthew. The three information sessions will all cover the same information. Those interested can choose a day and time convenient for them:
- Wednesday at noon, call-in number 312-626-6799, meeting ID, 87127006960#, participant ID #.
- Thursday at 6:30 p.m., call-in number 312-626-6799, meeting ID 88690031584#, participant ID #.
- July 10 at 8 a.m., call-in number 312-626-6799, meeting ID 8159832175#, participant ID #.
“These information sessions are a great opportunity for North Carolinians to learn more about the resources available to them when they become victims of natural disasters,” said Nicole Mueller, a Legal Aid disaster relief staff attorney. “It is not too late to seek remedies for disaster-related damages just because a storm took place years ago.”
The information sessions will take place via conference call and will cover how Legal Aid can assist with disaster recovery. Topics include how to apply for ReBuild NC’s Homeowner Recovery Program, how Legal Aid can assist during the application process and how Legal Aid can help if a homeowner needs to file an appeal. Legal Aid lawyers will answer general questions during the information sessions.
“We want people to know that they have options if they are denied assistance or if they disagree with the amount that they have been awarded,” Ms. Mueller said. “Legal Aid may be able to help with an appeal or assist with other legal needs that can help secure assistance.”
