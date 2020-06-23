Community organizers to host virtual town hall event

BEAUFORT — Community organizers, professionals and some Beaufort town officials have partnered to participate in a virtual town hall discussion on systemic racism, equality and more at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The event, “Building a Bridge Over the Racial Divide,” will be held via Zoom, and interested participants can register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zMc0tnL5R9-yzKRHMG3Hrg.
The event follows several Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Beaufort calling for racial justice and an end to police violence against Black Americans. Demonstrations have been held across the country and abroad in recent weeks, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by now-former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin.
Community organizers Sheresa Elliot and Tyisha Teel have assembled a group of panelists to discuss issues of race and equality in Beaufort. Ahead of the event, the public is invited to submit questions by email to virtualtownhallbeaufortnc@gmail.com. Those submitting questions can request they remain anonymous.
“In order to make advances toward total equality we must be armed with knowledge and understanding of Systemic Racism and how derisive it has been in our Nation,” organizers said in a release. Topics include discussions about systemic racism in education, mental health with a focus on trauma, religion, policy and policing.
The panelists for the event are Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr., Faith Tabernacle of Praise Bishop Donald Crooms, licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Tia Crooms, Beaufort Commissioner Sharon Harker, therapist Sean Pumphrey, One Harbor Church Pastor Brian Recker and school administrator Uvonda Willis.
“Our panelist are experts in their fields and are ready to answer the tough questions,” the release states.
In a Facebook video discussing the event, organizers said the virtual town hall will provide an opportunity to discuss policy, policing, Black Lives Matter and race issues on a local level.
For more information about the event and other community organizing, visit the group’s Facebook page “Black Lives Matter Protest/Events Beaufort, NC.”
The event is scheduled to be streamed live on the Facebook page, as well.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.