At the Crystal Coast’s most popular tourist sites, visitation continues to climb

CARTERET COUNTY — Not even a pandemic could stop people from flocking to the North Carolina coast, and this year, visitation is still rising at several of Carteret County’s biggest tourist destinations.
According to the staff at Cape Lookout National Seashore, Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Fort Macon State Park and the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, visitor numbers are up from previous years, particularly 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders many feared might hinder visitation. In spite of restrictions, some tourist destinations – particularly those offering outdoor attractions – saw visitation grow even during the height of the pandemic.
Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said the national park has been “very busy so far this season.”
“Through May, we’ve had about 158,000 visitors,” Mr. West said, “which is up from 133,000 visitors in May 2020. In 2020, the park was up about 7% in visitation from 2019. In 2020, we recorded 490,491 visitors, and in 2019 we recorded 457,686 visitors.”
Cape Lookout’s features and attractions are largely outdoors, with access less restricted during the height of the pandemic than other sites. Mr. West said the cape didn’t shut down, though precautions were in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Early last year, visitation was down, but it picked up throughout the summer as folks tried to find some relief from the pressures of the pandemic,” Mr. West said. “Cape Lookout was the perfect place to come where you could be cautious around folks, but still spend time on the banks with your family, out in the open with the wind in your hair.”
Well into 2021, visitation continues to be on the rise for Cape Lookout. Mr. West said he thinks this is in large part due to more people learning of the site.
“I think a lot of folks discovered us last year,” he said, “and a lot of folks rediscovered us.”
Right next to the park’s visitor’s center on Harkers Island is the Core Sound Museum and Heritage Center. Executive Director Karen Amspacher told the News-Times visitation at the facility, which celebrates Down East history, is up about 25% from 2020, “when we were open without rentals, events or programs.”
“We were allowed to open (in 2020) at 50% capacity, even during COVID-19, as part of Cape Lookout National Seashore’s reopening of their visitor center and the ferry operation there,” she said.
The museum’s rising visitor numbers in 2021 show a recovery not just from any pandemic-related slump, but also from the damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018. Ms. Amspacher said the effects of the pandemic were multiplied by the museum being closed 18 months prior.
“The museum was closed during the summer of 2019 due to storm repairs and rebuilding from Florence,” she noted. “We did maintain some programming and our store at 806 Arendell St. in Morehead City while we were closed for repairs, and now (we’re) maintaining two locations.”
Ms. Amspacher said summer visitation numbers this year aren’t quite as high as those from summer 2018, the last summer the museum was fully open. However, she said staff expects visitation to be within an estimated 30,000 patrons by year’s end.
“It would be very helpful, with the record-breaking volume of room tax being collected, for the Carteret County Tourism board to invest more in local attractions to help us rebuild for lost revenues during the past year,” Ms. Amspacher said.
According to the latest occupancy tax revenue reports, the lodging tax brought in $1,129,887 in May, a 112% increase over the $533,963 collected in May 2020. The county spends this revenue on beach nourishment and tourism promotion. It’s been a banner period for occupancy tax revenues along the Crystal Coast, with record-breaking collections for the past 12 months.
In Atlantic Beach, Fort Macon Superintendent Randy Newman said Tuesday visitation at the park, located on the east end of Bogue Banks, is also up from 2020. Unlike the Core Sound Museum and Cape Lookout, Fort Macon was closed from March 27, 2020, through May 9, 2020, meaning there were no visitors the entirety of April 2020.
“During COVID-19, when everything was closed, I believe the public turned to the only option available for most people, which was just to get out of the house and go outside,” Mr. Newman said.
In spite of losing a month of visitation last year, Fort Macon saw an overall increase in attendance, with 1,012,815 visitors in 2020, compared to 943,755 in 2019.
Like Mr. West at Cape Lookout, Mr. Newman said the growing visitor numbers seem to be the result of more people getting outside.
“It appears that many people have reconnected with the outdoors and are looking for places like Fort Macon State Park to sit along the beach, fish and hike,” he said. “We put a counter on the Elliott Couse Trail in February to see how much that trail was being used. That month alone we had 31,222 hikers.”
Last but not least, at the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores, Director Liz Baird said Wednesday visitation at the aquarium is “astronomically different” from 2020, when the aquarium closed its doors to the public.
“Our current numbers, compared to our last normal year (2019), are up about 9 percent,” Ms. Baird said. “That’s amazing, considering we’re still limiting attendance with the number of tickets we sell.”
Along with general admission tickets, the aquarium also special activities, but Ms. Baird said they’ve been able to bring back several indoor events.
“Our summer camp is back up, and our behind-the-scenes tours are always popular,” she said. “We’re excited about a new program we’re developing about animal enrichment, so people can see how we keep our animals’ brains active.”
Staff is also working on a new display on aquaculture and has recently opened a new children’s exhibit, Imagination Bay.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
