MOREHEAD CITY — Local crabbers are being reminded blue crab harvest will be closed beginning in January.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries issued a reminder Dec. 13 that the blue crab harvest closure period runs from Saturday, Jan. 1 through Friday, Jan. 31 for state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from Tuesday, March 1 through Tuesday March 15 for state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
During the closure period, pots of any type must be removed from Internal Coastal Fishing Waters, excluding ocean waters, and possession of blue crabs regardless of harvest gear type is prohibited from all coastal fishing waters. Pots are allowed in ocean waters for other targeted species, such as black sea bass.
The 2018 North Carolina blue crab stock assessment results indicated the stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing. State law mandates measures are taken to achieve sustainable harvest within 10 years and to end overfishing within two years. In order to reduce harvest to a sustainable level, the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 was adopted by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission at its February 2020 business meeting. Management measures in amendment three included the annual harvest closure. The director of the DMF implemented the new
