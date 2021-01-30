MOREHEAD CITY — Locals and others interested in fisheries science have an opportunity to take part in an online course, courtesy of N.C. Sea Grant.
N.C. Sea Grant, a University of North Carolina multi-campus program headquartered at N.C. State University and with a local office in Morehead City, announced Wednesday registration is open for Sea Grant’s popular Introductory Fisheries Science course.
Scott Baker and Sara Mirabilio, fisheries specialists with more than 40 years of combined experience, will bring together state experts in virtual classes designed for recreational and commercial fishermen and anyone else interested in fisheries science.
“This year’s course is another broad overview of fisheries science, with examples specific to our state,” Mr. Baker said. “We’re also expanding the content and adding more class times.”
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16 and running for six consecutive Tuesday nights online, Introductory Fisheries Science will cover fisheries management, ecology, sustainability and more. Enrollment is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Online registration is available at go.ncsu.edu/fisheries. Although the virtual class times and content have expanded this year, the $20 course fee remains the same.
“Given the past response, we felt the time was right to add more content,” Ms. Mirabilio said. “Each year this course generates a lot of enthusiasm from participants.”
Academic experts participating in the course include University of North Carolina at Wilmington fisheries biologist Dr. Fred Scharf, NCSU coastal oceanographer Dr. Jeff Buckel and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill coastal biological oceanographer Dr. Joel Fodrie and UNC-CH adjunct research professor Dr. Janet Nye.
“Presenters offering perspectives from a management agency include Jacob Boyd, Laura Lee, Corrin Flora and Lee Paramore from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries,” Mr. Baker said. “In addition, Jim Morley and Rebecca Asch from East Carolina (University) will discuss pollution and climate change.”
NCSG Executive Director Dr. Susan White said the course plays an integral role in engaging and educating the community about commercial and recreational fishing efforts.
“This course brings the latest science and management information to the table in an approachable and applicable manner for anyone who wants to expand their own role on these topics,” Dr. White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.