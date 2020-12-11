Chamber announces Cookies for Troops collection

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee will move forward with the annual Cookies for the Troops drive, but with several adjustments to reflect coronavirus safety measures.
The annual campaign invites the community to donate homemade or store-bought cookies and other treats that will then be delivered to service members at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Coast Guard stations Fort Macon and Emerald Isle and Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue the week before Christmas. The treats go primarily to service members who will be on duty over the holidays.
“Although there have been a lot of changes to various events this year, our appreciation for these hardworking men and women at our area military installations has not diminished,” MAC Chairperson Lori Tulloch said. “We wanted to make sure we could still carry out this annual tradition in a safe manger, so we could express our gratitude.”
Due to health precautions, the chamber said this year’s Cookies for the Troops drive will incorporate several important changes that aim to keep everyone safe and healthy. Donations will be accepted Monday through Wednesday and hours vary at each site. Treats will not be accepted at the Chamber of Commerce office as usual. Instead, they can be dropped off at three different locations:
- Across the street from the chamber, on the porch of West Town Bank and Trust, 804 Arendell St., Suite C, Morehead City. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the designated container.
- M.F. Chappell Wine Merchant, 407 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Suite 12, Atlantic Beach. Drop off hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bluewater Rentals and Real Estate, 200 Mangrove Drive, Emerald Isle, in the sales office foyer. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After all items are collected, they will be delivered to the area military installations Thursday. No treats will be accepted after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Cookies, other goodies and cards for military members should be placed inside bags. The MAC asks that donors put four to six cookies in individual sandwich bags, rather than several dozen in larger bags. Any holiday cards that are donated should be placed together in a large bag that can be sealed, such as a Ziplock or a tied grocery bag.
If you would like to contribute this year, but don’t have time to bake or go to the store, SLICE Bakery in Morehead City is offering a deal. Customers can place an order with the bakery, which will bake the cookies and bag them, and then they will be delivered to the drop off location. Cookies are $116.95 per two dozen, and must be ordered by midnight Sunday. Ordering is available online at slicebakery.net by clicking the “Order Cookies for the Troops,” or call 252-497-8919 to order by phone.
For more information, contact chamber program manager and MAC liaison Anna Smith at 252-726-6350 or anna@nccoastchamber.com.
