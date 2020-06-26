MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College officials have signed a memorandum of understanding with WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of Western Governors University, to create a transfer pathway for graduates transferring to WGU to complete their bachelor’s degrees.
The agreement establishes that several associate degree programs at CCC will transfer to WGU North Carolina. Program areas include business, accounting, education, information technology and nursing.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our students,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said in a press release issued Tuesday. “We are so excited to offer our students another pathway to continue their education. Plus, it is wonderful that our students and staff are eligible for discounts and scholarships.”
In addition to ensuring a transition to WGU North Carolina, the agreement will provide tuition discounts and access to scholarship funds.
CCC students, faculty and staff who are interested in attending WGU North Carolina are eligible for a 5% discount on tuition. CCC graduates and staff will also be eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partnership Scholarship, valued at $2,000. Scholarship recipients will receive a $500 tuition credit each term, renewable for up to four terms based on academic performance.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Carteret Community College to provide an affordable and accessible means for graduates to further their education via our 100-percent online, accredited degree programs,” WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt said.
Those interested in learning more about the transfer pathway program offered through CCC and WGU North Carolina can visit carteret.edu or call 252-222-6000.
