Carteret County reports decrease in active COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported Friday afternoon they’ve confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Wednesday, with the number of active cases falling to the lowest level seen in several months.
The additional cases reported in the county’s Friday COVID-19 update bring the total confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020 to 4,440. Of those, officials say 54 cases are considered active, and 4,343 people have recovered and satisfied isolation requirements. The county has recorded 43 deaths as a direct result of COVID-19.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported six COVID-related hospitalizations Friday, the same amount as Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system reported five additional COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 26-March 4, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since last August to 201 as of Friday afternoon.
After experiencing a slight uptick in the previous week, the county’s percentage positivity rate of COVID-19 tests as a proportion of the total number of completed tests fell to about 4% for the week ending Feb. 27. The county saw a high positivity rate approaching 12% in mid-January, but that figure has been dropping steadily since then.
“We know that as testing increases, the number of cases can climb. This gives us an idea of the number of cases with respect to the amount of testing being done,” the county said in the update.
