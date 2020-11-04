McElraft, Sanderson win new terms

BEAUFORT — Carteret County’s incumbent state legislative delegation cruised to reelection Tuesday night.
House District 13 incumbent Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle tallied 33,316 votes, or 71.7% of the vote to 13,148 votes, or 28.3% for Buck Bayliff of Beaufort.
Senate District 2 Republican Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County easily turned back challenges from Libbie Griffin, a New Bern Democrat, and Tim Harris, a Libertarian, also from New Bern.
Sen. Sanderson garnered 62,670 votes, or 63.2%, to Ms. Griffin’s 32,634, or 32.9%, and 3,828, or 3.8% for Mr. Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.