NORAD ready to track Santa for 66th year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Not even a pandemic could stop the North American Aerospace Defense Command from helping Carteret County residents and others from tracking Santa Claus last year, and this year will be no different.
NORAD is preparing to launch its NORAD Tracks Santa program for the 66th year. This volunteer program tracks Santa Claus as he makes his yearly trip around the world to bring gifts to everyone who celebrates Christmas. Anyone who would like to follow Santa on his flight may call or email the NTS program, as well as use their Amazon Alexa service, OnStar road assistance service, social media and the program website noradsanta.org.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected volunteer participation in the NTS program, NORAD spokesperson U.S. Air Force Maj. Cameron Hillier said in a Monday interview with the News-Times the program continued to run in 2020, and will do so again this year.
“We had to limit the number of folks in the operating center (in 2020),” Maj. Hillier said, “but we’ve leveraged technology to bolster that. The typical number (of volunteers) is 1,500. Last year it was 200. This year should be north of 500.”
Remote work has become increasingly prevalent in various industries since the pandemic began, and the NTS program has taken advantage of that as well. According to Maj. Hillier, approximately 100 volunteers are able to accept calls from around the globe through a partnership with Amazon.
Maj. Hillier said the start to the NTS program this year has been “fantastic so far.”
“The engagement on social media and by the (news) media has been terrific,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to the 24th (of December).”
According to the official NTS announcement, starting at 4 a.m. Friday, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 6 a.m., trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.
Due to COVID concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers who do not reach a volunteer will hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa’s current location.
Additionally, on Friday, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa’s location anytime through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa. Santa trackers may also use the Bing search engine to learn of Santa’s location.
According to NORAD, tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement in Colorado Springs, Colo. informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.
“Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the child he was Santa,” NORAD said. “Col. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on December 24 to millions of children and families around the world.”
NORAD said the NTS program is “truly a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere.”
“This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors,” NORAD said.
This year’s contributors include 54 different institutes, agencies and companies.
