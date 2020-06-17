Chadwick seated as county commissioner, represents Down East

BEAUFORT — Chris Chadwick was sworn in as a Carteret County commissioner Monday, taking over the seat left vacant by late Commissioner Jonathan Robinson.
Mr. Robinson died May 28 at the age of 68. He lived in Atlantic and represented Down East District 6 on the Carteret County Board of Commissioners for more than 22 years.
An executive committee of the Carteret County Republican Party selected Mr. Chadwick as the candidate for the seat and recommended his appointment to commissioners.
By statute, he will serve on an interim basis through the November 2020 election. If elected in November, he will continue to serve the remainder of Mr. Robinson’s term, which ends in 2022.
Surrounded by his family and with a crowd of friends and supporters looking on, Mr. Chadwick took his oath of office Monday evening during the commissioners’ regular monthly meeting in Beaufort.
“I appreciate everyone coming, and I’m ready to get to work for the people of Carteret County,” he said after being sworn and taking his seat on the board. “I’ll work very hard for everyone.”
Mr. Chadwick is a member of the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, appointed in 2019.
According to a release from the county last week, Mr. Chadwick was born and raised in Gloucester and is married to Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Atlantic. They have two children, William and Larrington, who attend East Carteret High School. Ms. Chadwick serves on the Carteret County Board of Education.
The Chadwicks operate several companies, including the Chadwick Tire Co. in Otway, Retail Square in Otway and Harkers Island RV Resort on Harkers Island. The companies have operated Down East for more than 29 years.
