RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is delaying construction and laying off some workers due to declining revenues as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, but several ongoing projects in and around Carteret County are still moving forward as scheduled.
In a Tuesday news release, NCDOT announced it anticipates at least a $300 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year ending Tuesday, June 30. NCDOT gets the majority of its revenue from taxes on gasoline and vehicle sales and from fees collected by the Division of Motor Vehicles, all of which are down because of the current situation.
“There’s certainly going to be an impact, and it’s going to be a major impact,” said Marc Finlayson, chairman on the board of directors of N.C. Go, a transportation advocacy organization. “…Everything is down substantially, which means hundreds of millions of dollars in budget impacts.”
Due to statewide stay-at-home orders and other measures taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, fewer people are driving, leading to declining revenues. In a letter to legislative leaders, Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette noted as of early April, traffic volumes across the state were down about 30-50%.
As a result, NCDOT said it is laying off some temporary and contract workers and delaying construction on all but about 50 major projects scheduled to begin in the next 12 months.
Construction that is already in progress, as well as contracts that have already been awarded, will continue as scheduled, and design work for future projects will also proceed. NCDOT said projects that are moving forward are funded by GARVEE bonds, BUILD NC bonds and federal grants.
In Carteret County, the Harkers Island bridge replacement project has been pushed back several months. A contract for the project was originally scheduled to be awarded in May, but is now scheduled for July.
No other projects in Carteret County were scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
Steve Abbott with the NCDOT communications office clarified that design work can also proceed on projects that are still several years away from beginning construction. One such project is that to widen Highway 70 over the Newport River from two to four lanes. The plan is to replace the existing two-lane bridge between Morehead City and Radio Island with two, two-lane bridges.
Several other projects in the region will also continue, including construction on the Havelock bypass. The bypass is part of an overall plan to upgrade Highway 70 from Garner to Morehead City to interstate status. Once complete, the roadway will be designated as Interstate 42.
Though the bypass is moving forward, a project to upgrade Highway 70 from Thurman Road to the Havelock bypass is getting delayed. The contract for that project was originally scheduled to be awarded in November, but is now put off until at least 2021.
Durwood Stephenson with the Highway 70 Corridor Commission said the route is “fortunate” in that many projects are already in progress and therefore safe from delays, but he is particularly concerned about the status of a planned Kinston bypass. He said he is worried the project could get delayed, pushing off the highway’s status upgrade to an interstate.
“I feel like we’re in good shape on (Highway) 70, it’s staying on track for the most part,” he said, “but the Kinston bypass is a big concern.”
Mr. Stephenson noted NCDOT’s budget problems began long before the COVID-19 crisis, but the situation has exacerbated the issue. The department was already in the midst of a budget crisis due to recent severe weather events, including three back-to-back hurricanes, as well as ongoing litigation over the Map Act, which the N.C. Supreme Court recently found to be unconstitutional.
“These things got us in the crunch, but this is digging the hole even deeper,” Mr. Stephenson said.
Mr. Abbott noted NCDOT’s funding situation is “fluid,” and if the COVID-19 crisis continues through the summer, the department may have to reevaluate and possibly delay more projects.
Mr. Finlayson said there are rumors of possible federal infrastructure funds to help offset some of NCDOT’s revenue losses, and the department has also asked the state for emergency funding. He said N.C. Go is working on putting together its policy recommendations before the General Assembly convenes Tuesday.
“We want to be sure none of the project delays sacrifice public safety,” he said.
In the meantime, NCDOT said it is taking other steps to decrease expenditures, including allowing only mission-critical purchases, laying off temporary and embedded consultants, suspending or discontinuing many programs and services and imposing a hiring freeze, except for positions that impact public safety.
