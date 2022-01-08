CARTERET COUNTY — Another year is in the books, but before we fully turn the page on 2021, the News-Times editorial staff hopes you take a moment to reflect with us on some of the biggest stories to impact the Crystal Coast last year.
Once again, the coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines across the globe in 2021, but plenty of other events also caused a stir at the local level. Controversial rezoning requests, debates over masks in schools, political shakeups and big investments in environmental protections were just some of the things that stuck out over the last year.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 news stories of 2021 – plus some honorable mentions – as voted on by the News-Times reporting staff. Thanks for reading, we hope you have a happy and healthy 2022.
No. 1: COVID-19 enters second year; fall wave marks deadliest period of pandemic
If 2021 felt like déjà vu of 2020, especially when it came to the coronavirus, you’re not alone in that feeling.
The year began with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, first to health care workers and those at highest risk of developing complications from the virus, then to the general adult population. The vaccine was widely available by spring, with many county residents taking advantage of free vaccine clinics hosted by the County Health Department.
Vaccines were eventually made available to teens and children 5 years and up, as well.
As people tentatively resumed “normal” life, a summer with relatively small numbers of cases and hospitalizations gave way to a late summer/early fall surge – driven by the delta variant – that ended up being the deadliest period of the pandemic in Carteret County, to date.
September was the single deadliest month on record in with 16 deaths reported in a 30-day span. Hospitalizations also hit new pandemic highs during the fall surge, which lasted roughly through early mid-October.
As of early January, the virus has claimed the lives of 102 residents, and cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise, this time due to the highly-contagious omicron variant.
As a third year of pandemic life looms, health officials are once again urging testing, masking and social distancing as ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
No. 2: Record tourism streak continues amid pandemic
The Crystal Coast’s occupancy tax coffers overflowed in 2021, as revenue from the 6% tax on rental accommodations hit $12.1 million by the end of October, shattering the 2020 record of $9 million with November and December figures still to come.
October collections totaled $822,230, 41% higher than the previous record for the month, $584,136. The record-breaking month continued what was then a 17-month timeframe in which each month’s collections broke the previous record for the month.
It all began in late spring 2020, when travel restrictions eased in the state after COVID-19 effectively halted any tourism for a couple months.
County officials said it was apparent many people during the pandemic decided to stay closer to home for vacations, and the beaches of Bogue Banks were essentially “rediscovered.”
Another factor, officials said, was that people discovered they could vacation longer and more often, sometimes working remotely at the same time in their rental accommodations.
Tourism Development Authority executive director Jim Browder also said he believed the trend would continue through November and December, and “I think it will translate to a stronger tourism base going forward.”
He acknowledged the past two tourism seasons have been exceptional due to the pandemic, and the record-shattering growth seen over the last 17-plus months is probably not sustainable. Still, he said, “I don’t think we’ll go backwards.”
The TDA splits occupancy tax collections 50/50 with the County Shore Protection Office and uses its share for advertising. The shore protection office manages the county’s beach nourishment fund, which helps pay for beach nourishment projects. The nourishment fund ended fiscal year 2020-21 on June 30, 2021 at about $16.8 million, compared to $18.2 million before Hurricane Florence in September 2018, despite the fact the county helped fund beach nourishment projects in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
No. 3: Masks in schools spark debates among parents
After protests from many parents, the County Board of Education agreed in November to make masks optional for students and staff in public school buildings.
Face coverings are still required on buses, per the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Prior to the opening of the 2021-22 academic year, large numbers of parents showed up at school board meetings demanding that masks be made optional, claiming the masks caused health issues for their children and did not make a difference in protection from the COVID-19 virus.
While the year started with a mandatory mask requirement because the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate was high, the board agreed Sept. 23 to make masks optional when the county’s positivity rate fell below 5% on a consistent basis.
When the rate dipped below 5% at the end of October, school officials announced that masks would be optional beginning Nov. 1. They also decided Nov. 4 to remove the 5% positivity rate requirement and instead review other data in addition to the rate.
With the recent surge in COVID cases due to the omicron variant, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said school officials would continue to monitor the situation as students return to classrooms after the Christmas break.
No. 4: Harker elected as Beaufort’s first African-American mayor
The mood was at times somber, at times festive, on Dec. 6 when longtime Beaufort Commissioner Sharon Harker was sworn into office as the town’s first African-American mayor.
“Let me send my sincere gratitude to the citizens of Beaufort to trusting me to serve as you next mayor,” she said on the occasion. “I am humbled and I am honored,” she said in her first address. “I’m also honored to be the first African American to serve as mayor. Now this is an historical moment in the town’s 308-year-old history, and one that should not be taken lightly.”
She took over from two-term Mayor Rett Newton, who chose to run for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking reelection.
The new mayor said she was proud to have raised her three children in Beaufort.
“My goal is for other families to feel and experience (it) the same way,” Ms. Harker said.
In an interview following the ceremony, she said to do that – to preserve Beaufort’s appeal and accessibility to middle and working class families – officials will have to begin discussing housing affordability, economic development and more.
“The first thing is to have that conversation, and I think we’re heading in that direction,” she said, noting it was a topic many were receptive to on the campaign trail. “…They know that we need to have a diversity of citizens within our town in order to make it work, and they are ready and open to that.”
No. 5: Newton announces run for U.S. Senate
Former Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton in April launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate.
The Beaufort native, U.S. Air Force veteran and doctoral student rolled out a full suite of material, including a launch video, titled “Defend My Country,” and a new website in support of his bid.
In late March, Mr. Newton said the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, moved him to action, prompting him to join the packed race for the Democratic nomination.
His platform includes a defense of democracy and addressing climate change, but also affordable health care, economic security, equity and justice.
Mr. Newton entered a high-profile and expensive race as Democrats and Republicans tussle over control of the Senate during the midterms. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, will not seek reelection.
Among others, Democrats Erica Smith, a former state senator, and virologist Richard Watkins have also thrown their hats in the ring, along with several Republicans, including Mark Walker, a former state House representative. Democrat Jeff Jackson, a serving state senator, pulled out of the race in December after previously announcing his intent to run.
Tiffany Reynolds-Richardson, who has worked with N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, is managing Mr. Newton’s campaign. Buck Bayliff, a former state House candidate, is listed on the Federal Election Commission filing as treasurer of the Rett for Senate committee.
No. 6: Commissioners agree to sell county water system to private company
The county-owned and maintained water system, which serves around 1,200 customers along the Highway 101 corridor north of Beaufort, will soon be in the hands of a private corporation after a sale process that unfolded over several months in 2021.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners set the saga into motion in February when it accepted an offer from Aqua North Carolina to purchase the county system for $7 million. That action set off the upset bid process in which Aqua and another company – Carolina Water Service of North Carolina – submitted increasingly higher bids to purchase the system. Carolina Water made the final offer of $9.5 million in May.
A grassroots group known as Carteret County for Public Water formed in opposition to the proposed sale, with community organizers circulating a petition that garnered over 1,000 signatures and turning out by the dozens to county commission meetings to protest the sale.
County officials asserted they hadn’t sought out companies to buy the water system but said selling would be beneficial as the system was not “financially viable” due to it being funded by a special tax.
Commissioners delayed a vote on the sale for several months, voting in June to eliminate the special tax and raise water rates as a last-ditch effort to make the system financially viable.
It ultimately came down to a 4-3 split vote, with commissioners Mark Mansfield, Robin Comer, Jimmy Farrington and Chairperson Ed Wheatly in favor of selling the system and commissioners Chris Chadwick, Bob Cavanaugh and Chuck Shinn opposed. The board approved a purchase contract with Carolina Water after accepting the company’s $9.5 million offer in September.
Before the sale is finalized, the county and Carolina Water must undergo a due diligence process that could take a year or longer.
No. 7: Pine Knoll Shores builds living shoreline to protect against erosion
A local environmental group partnered with Pine Knoll Shores officials to create a living shoreline behind town hall in May, advancing the group’s mission to promote living shorelines.
The N.C. Coastal Federation worked with town officials and volunteers in May to install a living shoreline at Veteran’s Park behind town hall. Conservation Corps North Carolina volunteers also participated, with everyone coming together to plant marsh grasses to help stabilize the stretch of shoreline at the park along Bogue Banks. In addition to the marsh grass plantings, the federation also hired a contractor to build a 50-foot oyster sill a short distance from the shoreline to help reduce wave action.
This living shoreline project isn’t the first one the NCCF has conducted. The federation has made a goal of promoting living shorelines and other forms of low-impact development. The federation has said at public meetings and events that living shorelines are an environmentally friendly alternative to bulkheads for protecting waterfront property from erosion.
According to the NCCF, the marsh grasses and oyster sills used in the shorelines provide habitat for various species.
The federation is promoting more living shorelines in Pine Knoll Shores and throughout the North Carolina coast. The N.C. General Assembly appropriated funds for the NCCF to create these living shorelines, and Pine Knoll Shores officials have expressed interest in working with local waterfront property owners to gauge interest in more living shorelines projects in town.
Tied for No. 8: CCC receives grant for free tuition
North Carolina 2021 high school graduates who are attending state community colleges, including Carteret Community College, are attending tuition free thanks to the Longleaf Commitment Grant.
Gov. Roy Cooper introduced the new grant in May that impacts every 2021 high school graduate who enrolled in a state community college for the fall semester.
North Carolina received a total of $137.8 million in aid from the Governors Emergency Education Relief fund through federal COVID-19 relief packages. The governor used a portion of those funds to create the grant program.
Gov. Cooper, on May 14, announced the Longleaf Commitment Grant, which launched in partnership with the N.C. Community College System and the State Education Assistance Authority to guarantee that students receive enough financial aid to cover tuition and fees to earn an associate degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year institution.
Students attending CCC also got an additional boost through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Act, which provides assistance with books and other costs as well.
Tied for No. 8: Rudolph resigns as shore protection manager
After nearly 20 years working to place sand on beaches and get inlets and creeks dredged, Carteret County Shore Protection Office manager Greg Rudolph resigned, effective Nov. 12.
In a letter to county manager Tommy Burns, Mr. Rudolph said, “While there’s always the next storm, the next shoaling hot spot, or some regulatory/policy issue to contend with, I’ve come to a place in my career where there’s a sense I’ve accomplished all that I can for the county and it’s time to move on and pursue new opportunities and challenges.”
Mr. Rudolph, known far and wide as “Rudi” or the “Carteret County Sandman,” was the first person to hold the job and said neither he nor anyone else knew exactly what it was when he started.
But over the next two decades, he planned and guided numerous beach nourishment projects to fruition, placing more than 20 million cubic yards of sand on Bogue Banks at a total federal, state and local cost of nearly $223 million.
He also oversaw the county’s responses to environmental laws, including the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and was the go-to person for National Flood Insurance issues.
In mid-December, the county announced that after thorough search, it had hired Ryan Davenport to replace Mr. Rudolph. For the past 14 years, he has been employed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality as senior environmental specialist of the Division of Coastal Management.
By the end of the year, Mr. Rudolph was working for Geodynamics, the county’s Newport-based beach surveying firm, now owned by global firm NV5.
Tied for No. 10: CCC opens new culinary arts building and career center
Carteret Community College opened two new facilities in 2021, including a $10.1 million Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center in February.
Then, in March, the college opened a $1.28 million Big Rock Career Center, which houses NCWorks, career services and CCC classes.
As for the culinary arts center, the 17,000-square-foot facility contains four teaching kitchens, a hospitality lab, a banquet room, additional food and supply storage areas, reception area, offices, classrooms, restrooms and an outdoor patio.
The hospitality lab, which is set up as a hotel room, is used to instruct students in the tourism service industry.
The banquet room, which can serve up to 150 guests, contains wall dividers that can be used to create three smaller rooms for private events. The facility’s brick patio contains an outdoor pizza oven.
The college in January demolished the former culinary arts center, which was an old restaurant with a leaking roof.
Funds for the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center came from state bond and construction funds, the CCC Foundation, which purchased and donated the property, a county allocation, capital campaign proceeds, a Golden Leaf Grant and other private donations.
As for the Big Rock Career Center, it’s in a renovated former shopping center complex at Arendell and Banks streets. Funds for the facility came from county capital appropriations, CCC institutional funds, a Wells Fargo grant and CCC Foundation donations.
The project got a big financial boost in January 2020 thanks to a $200,000 donation from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Foundation, which is the reason the center was named after the organization.
Tied for No. 10: Construction rolls on new Atlantic Beach administration complex
Contractors have been working all year on a new Atlantic Beach Public Safety and Administration Complex to replace the former town hall, police station and existing fire station, and town officials have plans to move town staff in early 2022.
The new complex is under construction at 125 West Fort Macon Road, the former location of town hall. Town staff have been advising the council for several years that the space and facilities in the town hall were no longer adequate for the administration and police departments.
Town administration staff and the police department moved out of town hall late December 2020, relocating to temporary office space set up in the Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road. Shortly after, town hall was demolished and construction began on the new complex.
Once completed, the complex will house the administration, police and fire departments, as well as provide meeting space for the council, planning board and board of adjustment.
Hobgood Architects designed the complex building, with Thomas Construction of Wilmington hired to build it. The project cost slightly over $7 million, and the council approved a 2-cent ad valorem property tax rate increase to pay for it.
With construction nearly complete as of late December, town staff is preparing to move into the new workspace. The fire department is scheduled to move in mid-January, followed by police and administration in February.
Honorable mention No. 1: County hosts series of mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics
In an effort to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a large number of residents, county health officials hosted a series of mass vaccination clinics in 2021.
The majority of those were held in the former Kmart building in Morehead City.
There were many volunteers, including numerous retired health care workers, who assisted the County Health Department and Carteret Health Care employees with the clinics. Various stations were set up in the large building to help people through the check-in and vaccination process.
The first mass clinic in the Kmart building was held in February. As the demand for shots waned and other private providers began offering vaccines, the county offered its last mass clinic in April.
Vaccinations and boosters are now available at the County Health Department and at numerous pharmacies and private health care providers.
Honorable mention No. 2: Events return after COVID-19 absences
As COVID-19 cases dropped in the county during the summer and many people got vaccinated against the virus, special events canceled in 2020 and early in 2021 returned to delight residents and visitors.
The big one, of course, was the N.C. Seafood Festival in Morehead City in the first weekend of October. The 35th iteration of the famed event drew thousands of people to the waterfront for seafood, music and vendors of all types.
Seafood Festival Board of Directors 2021 chairperson Dale Gillikin said things got off to a positive start on a beautiful Saturday morning, with an appropriately festive atmosphere.
The Beaufort Pirate Invasion – always a big draw – also returned in August, as did the Emerald Isle Marathon, which drew a big crowd of runners on Oct. 30.
Cape Carteret drew a good crowd for a weather-marred return of its fall festival, and a much bigger crowd for the return of Christmas at the Cape Festival in mid-December.
Honorable mention No. 3: Fisheries commission take action on controversial shrimp management plan
State fisheries managers took action in November on proposed shrimp regulations, choosing not to support widespread trawling closures that raised ire from commercial shrimpers, consumers and others.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met in Emerald Isle Nov. 17-19, during which they chose their preferred management measures for Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. While the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, which performs studies for the commission and enforces marine fisheries regulations, recommended closing 315,206 acres of coastal waters to shrimp trawling, the commission instead chose preferred measures that closed significantly less coastal waters.
The commission then sent its preferred measures to its parent department, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, for review.
The DMF recommendation sparked strong opposition from various groups, especially commercial shrimpers and seafood dealers. Closure opponents alleged there’s no scientific data supporting widespread trawling closures and that it would drive many small-scale fishermen out of business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.