CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point is collecting, coats, hoodies, mittens and gloves for distribution to Carteret County school students who need them.
Operation Bundle Up began in Cedar Point four years ago and is run for the town by the clerk, Jayne Calhoun. School counselors determine who will get the clothing.
“The credit for the drive goes entirely to Mayor (Scott) Hatsell, who experienced poverty as a youngster,” she said. “Kids can't help their circumstances, and most of the time, neither can their parents or guardians.”
Calhoun said the town asks for new items, with tags “because many of these kids receive hand-me-down garments, and while this is a wonderful way to repurpose and reuse, it's also empowering for the kids to have something that's only theirs, brand new.”
The project has been a big success in the past.
In 2020, for example, many town residents and some businesses participated and contributed dozens of items. Calhoun said then the town collected about 80 coats during a time when many families were struggling to make ends meet while out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the high inflation and COVID-19 still a problem, the need is still great this year.
Those who want to donate warm-weather clothing can bring items to the town hall for distribution all winter. The town hall is at 427 Sherwood Ave., off Highway 24, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
There is no firm deadline for when the town will stop taking donations.
Meanwhile, Calhoun and Cedar Point officials are running its highly successful Toys for Tots effort again this year, taking donations of new toys and other Christmas items at town hall and in drop boxes around western Carteret County.
That program has long been sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Marines come to pick up the toys in December at the last board of commissioners’ meeting of the year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.