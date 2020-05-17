EMERALD ISLE — Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing 15-year-old New Bern girl whose last known location was at the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier Saturday evening.
According to a press release from the town police department, Jessica Grace Gaston left her mother’s house in New Bern at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday to go for a walk.
She ended up getting a ride with friends to Emerald Isle.
Her last contact was by text message at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
She is 5’8” and weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Officials say she has not been active on her social media accounts since her last text message.
Anyone who has seen Jessica or knows where she is should contact Emerald Isle police at 252-726-1911 or call 911 for an emergency response.
