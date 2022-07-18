MOREHEAD CITY — The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, and community members are urged to donate items to be distributed to county students in need.
Volunteers will collect items at Staples and Walmart in Morehead City. The collection times will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
All items collected will be distributed free of charge to county students at five sites in August.
The main distribution will be 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Parkview Baptist Church at 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City. In addition to school supplies, new shoes will be given away and hairstylists will be on hand to provide free haircuts to students. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and the school system’s Child Nutrition Department.
A second distribution will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Newport Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School and Beaufort Elementary School.
Stuff the Bus organizer the Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist Church, encouraged residents to give and help ensure all students have adequate supplies to start the new school year, which begins Monday, Aug. 29.
“I think the needs this year will be greater than last year,” Rev. Carswell said Thursday. “This is probably going to be one of the biggest years because of inflation impacting families.”
The church is partnering with the Carteret County Public School Foundation, businesses and another church to hold the supply drive, and Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson encouraged residents to dig deep into their pockets to ensure all county students are ready for the first day of school.
“We appreciate our community partners for joining together to provide needed supplies in order to help our students succeed next year,” he said.
The types of items being collected are loose leaf notebook paper, notebooks, pens, pencils, glue sticks, markers, colored pencils, index cards, scissors, pencil boxes, crayons and protractors.
Parkview Baptist Church and donors are providing backpacks, in which the items will be placed.
Donations can be made to either Parkview Baptist Church or to the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
To donate to the church, make checks out to the church with a note in the memo line that it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can also be dropped off at the church. In addition, donations can be made on the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
To donate toward the effort through the Carteret County Public School Foundation, checks should be made out to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, with a memo it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can be mailed to 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
For more information about Stuff the Bus, call the church, 252-726-2259, or go to the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
Sponsors for the 2022 Stuff the Bus drive are Parkview Baptist, the county school system, Carteret Board of Realtors, Nationwide, Holland Shepard Group, Ann Street United Methodist Church and Coastal Press & Sign.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
