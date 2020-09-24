Domestic violence program to close Caroline’s Collectibles thrift shop

MOREHEAD CITY— The Carteret County Domestic Violence Program announced Thursday the thrift store Caroline’s Collectables will close Saturday, Oct. 17.
“We are grateful for the years of support from the community and wish you all good health and prosperity through these difficult times,” the County Domestic Violence Program said in a news release. “We especially thank dedicated staff and volunteers for years of service and commitment to Carteret County Domestic Violence.”
Although the thrift store is closing, the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program will continue, without interruption, to offer services to survivors of domestic violence. Officials said the closing of the thrift store is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will not have any effect on the program’s ability to maintain the current level of service to survivors.
All current services, including providing safe, temporary shelter, counseling and advocacy, will continue.
“You support to other thrift stores in the community will continue to provide for the needs of survivors through CCDVP’s collaborative partnerships with other community resources,” the release states.
The thrift store, at 3716A Highway 70 in Morehead City, will have store-closing sales through Oct. 17.
If you or someone you know needs help due to domestic violence, call the crisis line at 252-728-3788 or the regular business line at 252-726-2336. For information about services and way to support the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, visit carteretdomesticviolence.com or email ccdvp@gmail.com.
