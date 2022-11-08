CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s annual Fall Festival went off with nary a hitch Saturday afternoon, as a big crowd enjoyed great music, plenty of craft vendors, hayrides and a variety of food trucks to satisfy any palate.
The event was in Community Park behind town hall off Dolphin Street.
“It was a great day, and I was very pleased with the entire event. I think everyone had a great time, and the crowd was steady all day,” Town Manager Frank Rush said. “I’m proud of the entire town staff’s effort, and especially Barbara Owens, who is the main organizer.
Parents, kids and others took advantage of warmer than usual and mostly sunny weather – graced by a rainbow around midway through the afternoon – to enjoy the 1 to 6 p.m. event, which also featured facepainting and touch-a-truck for the youngsters. The young ones also enjoyed Emmy, the mascot of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, an all-volunteer nonprofit group that protects and helps the endangered and threatened marine species reproduce and survive,
The newest addition to the festival was the high-flying trick riders from Chain Reaction Action Sports, an eastern North Carolina group that performs regionally, who put on a BMX show.
Mayor Will Baker agreed it was a good crowd, especially since there was a big car show nearby at MacDaddy’s.
There were a lot of people there all day, in and out,” the mayor said. “The kids really seemed to love the BMX show. That was new this year, and it was a good addition.
The mayor said vendors – you could buy almost anything imaginable – were doing good business and seemed happy.
The weather, he said, was perfect, although it got a little warm, into the low 80s, in the midafternoon.’
The festival hasn’t had the best luck with weather in the past.
“Seems like it’s either been blazing hot, hotter than it was Saturday, or cold with the wind blowing a gale,” Mayor Baker said. “This year was about right. All in all, it was an awesome day.
Like Rush, Mayor Baker thanked the town staff for working hard to organize the festival and make sure everything ran smoothly all day.
Music was by two of the most popular artists in the area, guitar/singer Justin Castellano, who last year was nominated as one of the top five guitarists in the world, and rocker Hank Barbee and his Dust Band.
Sponsors of the event included Ken A. Hudson Plumbing, Signature Homes Turn-Key Home Solutions, Shorewood Real Estate, Emerald Isle Realty, The Crystal Coast Civic Federal Credit Union, and South Swell Surf Shop.
