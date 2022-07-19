MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City Police Chief David Kelly submitted his letter of resignation to the Morehead City Town Council Monday, effective in two weeks. This resignation makes the second high-profile city office needing to be filled since the town council voted to seek the resignation of its town manager just two weeks previous.
Mayor Jerry Jones said he was surprised to be handed Chief Kelly’s resignation letter just hours before he and the town council were to convene a special closed session to discuss the selection of an interim town manager to fill the position vacated by Ryan Eggleston.
The town council has scheduled a special public meeting for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the town's administration building to take action on appointing an interim manager.
No reason was given for the chief’s resignation, but speculation among town officials is that the abrupt decision by the town council to seek and accept the resignation of Town Manager Eggleston on a 3-2 vote had something to do with Chief Kelly’s decision.
On July 7, in the 3-2 vote, the Morehead City Council voted to terminate Mr. Eggleston’s contract with the town effective immediately. The town council gave no reasons for the decision but in the process gave the former town manager the option of resigning with a severance package to include six months of pay, six months of health benefits and reimbursement for any unpaid vacation time.
As of Tuesday morning, there was no indication of a resignation package that will accrue to the departing police chief.
Chief Kelly has only been on the job since Dec. 14 of last year. He was hired by the former town manager after a months-long search to fill the position left by retiring Police Chief Bernette Morris.
In announcing Chief Kelly’s selection at the town’s December council meeting, Mr. Eggleston noted that he and the selection committee of local citizens had reviewed over “30 well-qualified applicants both from North Carolina and across the United States” before making the final choice.
Before joining the Morehead City Police Department, Chief Kelly had 30 years’ experience in law enforcement starting with the Goldsboro Police Department in 1991. He has also worked with the U.S. State Department as a contractor in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Prior to coming to Morehead City, he worked for 13 years with the N.C. State University Police Department managing the support services division and field operations.
