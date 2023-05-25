MOREHEAD CITY — American Legion Post 46 will sponsor a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Mayor Jerry Jones will speak, as will other post members. The West Carteret High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) will present the Colors.
Veterans will place wreaths at the memorial, and those attending will be invited to place small American flags. There will also be a moment to honor prisoners of war.
Previously called Decoration Day, the first national observance was May 30, 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery. The alternative name, Memorial Day, wasn’t commonly used until after World War II. Federal law later recognized the holiday as Memorial Day in 1967. Then in 1971, through the Federal Holiday Act, Memorial Day was officially changed to be observed on the last Monday in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.