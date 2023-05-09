CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush presented to town commissioners Monday night a proposed $2.1 million 2023-24 general fund budget that calls for a slight decrease in the property tax rate from 21.25 to 21 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Commissioners met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting and could have two budget work sessions before voting on the tax-and-spending plan during their regular monthly meeting in the town hall on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m.
Rush told the board the proposed budget represents a slight overall increase in annual recurring expenditures compared to the 2022-23 budget and incorporates multi-year capital project funds for stormwater improvements and completion of the Cape Carteret Trail. These two funds include total multi-year appropriations of $1,285,973.
“The recommended budget represents a responsible spending plan that reflects the board's priorities and enables additional progress toward important community goals,” Rush told commissioners. “The recommended budget has been developed based on the board's direction at the budget planning workshop meeting held in January, the collective and individual input provided by the board members over the past year, and with an eye toward future community and town organization improvements.
“I am pleased that the recommended budget does not increase the cost of town government for any of the town's customer groups, and actually represents a slight decrease for all property taxpayers,” the manager added. “There are no recommended increases in any current town fees, no new town fees, and a few minor fees would be eliminated.”
The budget would continue the town’s employment of 15 full-time employees.
Under the proposed budget, the average taxpayer would owe the town $518 or $43 per month.
“The people of Cape Carteret are fortunate to have a relatively low cost of government,” Rush said during the meeting.
The proposed general fund budget represents an overall slight increase in recurring annual expenditures, Rush said, but a direct comparison of the adopted and amended the fiscal year (FY) 22-23 budget with the FY 23-24 recommended budget indicates a significant decrease in appropriations (up to nearly $1.1 million) because it includes significant capital project funds derived from federal and state grants that are allocated for one-time expenditures. With the town's recent implementation of multi-year capital project funds, it should be much easier to compare the budget from year to year in the future, he added.
The two largest sources of revenue for 2023-24 are anticipated, as always, to be the property tax at $976,913 and the sales tax at $506,5042.
The largest proposed departmental expenditures are police, $737,854; administration, $533,434; and public works, $232,641.
Rush said it is normal in towns like Cape Carteret for the police department to have the largest expenditure total. In this case, it’s about 35 percent of the total.
Commissioners did not comment on the proposed budget during the meeting Monday night, but Rush urged them not to hesitate to make changes during the work sessions.
This is the first budget Rush has prepared for Cape Carteret. He was hired last summer to replace Zach Steffey who resigned to take another managerial post in a town near Raleigh. Rush was manager of Emerald Isle for 16 years before managing two California towns and then returning to Carteret County.
In the document he presented Monday – available to the public on the town website – Rush listed a number of goals commissioners expressed and he tried to meet for the town during the fiscal year, which begins July 1.
1. Strive to maintain or decrease the current 21.25 cent General Fund property tax rate.
2. Be a self-sufficient town and continue working to improve the quality of life for Cape Carteret residents and property owners in a thoughtful and strategic manner.
3. Maintain high service quality across all town services.
4. Complete the remaining segment of the Cape Carteret Trai! bicycle path around the "Triangle" and pursue acquisition of property to improve safety and decrease overall bicycle path length.
5. Continue to design and construct beneficial stormwater improvements in previously identified problem areas.
6. Increase the frequency of vegetative debris collection activities.
7. Ensure proper staffing, training and equipment to promote high quality and friendly police services.
8. Invest appropriately in park improvements.
9. Improve development review and code enforcement services.
10. Dedicate sufficient resources and effort to make the Fall Festival the town's signature special event,
11. Coordinate with the N.C. Department of Transportation and seek grant funding to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, and improve connectivity among residential areas.
12. Explore and pursue the strategic acquisition of real property to position the Town for future community improvements.
“ln addition to the specific budget goals expressed by the board, I also emphasized the following budget goals for FY 23-24,” he added in the document.
1. Carefully consider impacts of FY 23-24 budget on future years' budgets.
2. Provide a meaningful but fiscally responsible salary increase for town employees and maintain or improve current employee benefits package.
3. Invest appropriately in technology to enhance efficiency and customer service.
4. Utilize surplus FY 22-23 revenues and budget savings for beneficial expenditures and provide additional budget capacity in FY 23-24.
5. Maintain a strong customer focus and strive to provide helpful, courteous and consistent customer service to all customer groups.
6. Maintain a high priority on community aesthetics and recognize that all of the small things add up to an attractive community.
7. Thoughtfully plan for future capital equipment replacements and strategic capital improvements.
8. Avoid the use of General Fund balance and maintain General Fund balance at a level that is acceptable to meet cash flow needs, address disaster recovery needs, maintain a sound financial position and position the town for future strategic capital investment.
