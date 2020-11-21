NEWPORT — Town officials have upheld a decision to not allow goats in town limits, but a change in the ordinance prohibiting them may be on its way.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Nov. 12 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and online via Zoom, with Councilman Danny Fornes absent. During the meeting the council upheld 3-1, with Councilman Mark Eadie opposed, Planning and Zoning Director J.P. Duncan’s decision to issue a notice of nuisance ordinance violation to John and Bonnie Johnson for keeping goats on their property. The Johnsons received the notice due to keeping pygmy goats as pets.
While the council voted to uphold the decision, it seemed sympathetic to the Johnsons’ situation and wanted to amend the town’s ordinance to allow pygmy goats in the town limits.
Town attorney Derek Taylor, who was present at the meeting, advised looking into other town ordinances that permit pygmy goats as pets to ensure any amendments aren’t arbitrary.
Councilman David Heath, along with Councilman Bob Benedict and Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Shinn, voted to uphold the zoning director’s decision because the ordinance says livestock, which includes all goats without exception, aren’t allowed in town limits. However, Mr. Eadie said he thinks “the spirit of the ordinance” didn’t have pygmy goats in mind.
“I think the ordinance can be interpreted to allow these goats,” he said.
The Johnsons said their neighbors know about the goats and they’ve received no complaints about them.
“We’ve had them for seven months with no complaints,” Ms. Johnson said.
The following also occurred at the Nov. 12 meeting:
- The council unanimously approved rezoning a 70.91-acre parcel on Howard Road from R-20 (residential agricultural) to PUD (planned unit development). The parcel is part of the Heritage Pointe subdivision which is under construction.
- The council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the 70.91-acre parcel that was rezoned earlier in the meeting.
- The council unanimously approved the preliminary plat for phase three of Heritage Pointe.
- The council unanimously tabled consideration of a proposed ordinance amendment on lot access. The proposed amendment will come back before the board at its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 10.
- The council unanimously set a public hearing for a rezoning request from Gull Tree Service LLC for 12.72 acres at 982 Chatham St. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
- The council unanimously approved a road closure ordinance for the 2020 Newport Christmas Parade, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6.
- The council unanimously approved the 2021 regular meeting schedule.
- The council unanimously approved the consent agenda for Thursday’s meeting, including minutes from the Oct. 8 regular council meeting and from the Oct. 22 special meeting.
