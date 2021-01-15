Carteret Health Care reports record 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret Health Care in Morehead City has a record 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the facility Friday, breaking the previous daily record of 18 hospitalizations set earlier this month.
The county reported the hospitalizations as part of a daily coronavirus update released Friday afternoon. According to the report, health officials have confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases for 3,458 total cases recorded in Carteret County since March 2020.
The number of active cases declined Friday to 284 from 299 active cases reported Thursday. Meanwhile, 3,142 people have recovered and satisfied the health department’s isolation requirements for COVID-19, and 32 county residents have died from the disease.
The County Health Department also Friday released updated demographic information about documented COVID-19 cases, to date. According to the data, the 25-49-year-old age range has seen the highest percentage of positive cases at 36% of cases, followed by the 50-64 age range with 25% of confirmed cases. Those aged 65 and up have seen 19% of documented cases, and an additional 19% were confirmed in those between the ages of birth to 24.
According to the latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s percentage positivity rate is trending upward, meaning a comparatively larger percentage of COVID-19 tests are being returned as positive. The county’s percentage positivity rate for the week ending Jan. 9, the latest data available, was around 9%, down slightly from the previous week, but higher than health officials’ target rate of 5% or lower.
