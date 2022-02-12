Emerald Isle eyes July 4 laser light show in town with regional fireworks display on mainland

EMERALD ISLE — After 30 years of providing Emerald Isle a launching point for July 4 fireworks on his Bogue Inlet Pier, owner Mike Stanley has pulled the plug.
“It’s been a good run,” Mr. Stanley said in an interview Wednesday.
But, he said, he’s lost a lot of revenue over those years because the pier is closed on the biggest tourism day of the year.
Plus, he added, he and his employees start setting up 5 a.m. then usually work until 2 a.m.
“I just can’t do that anymore,” Mr. Stanley said. “We’ve enjoyed doing it, but it’s time (to stop).”
Another factor is that state laws enacted after a fireworks explosion on Ocracoke Island in 2009 make it harder to do the show than in the past.
His decision left town officials scrambling to find a way to entertain pyrotechnics enthusiasts on the busiest tourism weekend of the year.
Town commissioners discussed alternatives during their monthly session Tuesday night in the meeting room beside the police department and online via Zoom and Facebook. In the end, the board decided to investigate doing a laser light show in town and to ask the other western Carteret County towns if they’d be interested in doing a joint show – sharing expenses – on the mainland.
The problem, according to commissioners and town staff, is that the pier is really the only good site in town for a fireworks show. The town’s two major beach access facilities are too close to houses, the boat launching facility would have to be closed on a huge day for boaters, and the beach at The Point at the western tip of town doesn’t have parking nearby.
The board also discussed bringing in a barge to launch fireworks, but ultimately rejected that option as expensive and logistically difficult.
Commissioner Floyd Messer made the motion to explore the light show and a regional fireworks display on the mainland and it passed unanimously.
In an email to the newspaper Wednesday, town manager Matt Zapp thanked Mr. Stanley.
“The Town of Emerald Isle cannot thank Mike Stanley and family enough, as they graciously hosted fireworks at the Bogue Inlet Pier since 1991,” he said. “The Stanley’s are a wonderful representation of a community-focused small business.
Mr. Zapp went on to say the town of Emerald Isle would be reaching out to neighbor towns of Cape Carteret, Peletier and Cedar Point about the possibility of hosting a joint show.
“We believe that a joint celebration, in honor of the independence holiday, will be positive for the region. In fact, we may be able to develop the largest fireworks display in eastern North Carolina,” he said. “From a branding and economic development perspective, this would be an excellent addition to western Carteret County.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
