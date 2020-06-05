CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials announced Friday morning the county received another positive confirmation of COVID-19, for 42 total confirmed cases of the disease in Carteret County.
According to a release from the county, of those 42, six patients are considered active cases, 33 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are dead.
Carteret County medical providers, including the health department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 983 patients, resulting in 898 negative results, one inconclusive and 42 pending test results.
The county has increased testing in recent days based on new guidance from NCDHHS recommending people get tested even if they are asymptomatic. The release states residents should contact their health care provider or the County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.