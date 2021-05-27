Atlantic Beach council adopts FY22 budget with with 2-cent property tax hike

ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council has unanimously adopted next fiscal year’s budget, increasing property taxes by 2 cents to pay for the new public safety and administration complex.
The council met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall meeting room in West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, the council unanimously adopted its fiscal 2021-22 budget, which goes into effect Thursday, July 1.
Town manager David Walker said the $8,977,590 budget includes a 2-cent ad valorem property tax rate increase, bringing the tax rate up from 18 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 20 cents.
The increase is to pay for the new public safety and administration complex being built at 125 West Fort Macon Road at the site of the former town hall.
Mr. Walker said while Atlantic Beach officials are slated to receive an estimated $440,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan, these funds weren’t included in the budget due to spending restrictions.
“We’re trying to keep up with the allowed uses,” Mr. Walker said, “but it’s very convoluted. It can’t be used for a lot of things for which we’d use it.”
Each fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 and state statutes require municipal governments to adopt a budget for each fiscal year before the end of the proceeding one.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.