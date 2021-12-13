Fire and rescue calls continue to be high in western Carteret County, chief reports

PELETIER — Fire and rescue calls in the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department district were high again in November, despite tourism numbers dipping as winter approaches.
WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter, speaking to Peletier town commissioners during their monthly meeting in the town hall Dec. 6, said there were 170 calls in November, including 114 emergency medical service calls, 48 fire calls and eight combined calls, which usually are motor vehicle collisions.
While calls were low in Peletier itself in November at 10 – Chief Hunter told the board in his monthly briefing 170 was a big number considering calls usually start dropping fast in the fall and continue to decline until early spring. He’s not sure that is going to happen this year, because of growth in the district, including new residential subdivisions starting to be occupied in Peletier.
In fact, the chief said, it now appears the department is on course to answer around 2,060 fire, EMS and combined calls by the end of the calendar year, cracking the 2,000 mark for the first time ever.
“It’s the growth, but also the increased traffic” on major highways 24 and 58, the latter of which has particularly boomed in recent years, Chief Hunter said. “It’s terrible, and anyone can see it, and we’re going to see it continue.”
Another factor, Chief Hunter said, is growth is also occurring in Onslow County, and fire and EMS calls are increasing there, too.
While the WCFD once received very few calls to respond in eastern Onslow, the department is getting more calls for mutual aid there. One reason is growth in the unincorporated Stella community, which straddles the Carteret-Onslow border.
Also during the meeting, Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer, Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, reported he’s still trying to address eyesores and safety concerns, and has advised some property owners he will soon start levying daily fines.
So-called problematic properties include the Buck’s Corner Mobile Home Park and a lawnmower parts/EBAY business at 1105 Highway 58. In the latter case, the owner of the property, HWC Inc., is not the owner of the business. It’s complex under state law, Lt. Jensen said, but he has issued a warning to HWC Inc. President John Hamad that building repairs are needed.
Lt. Jensen said residential property owners at 119, 301, 307 and 309 Pettiford Road are not responding to letters he has sent asking for cleanup, so he started the process of issuing fines to one and will soon start on the other three.
Finally, he said, the owner of property at 128 Sandspur Lane has begun work to repair a large camper in the driveway, including repairing a window and getting it to the point where it can move.
Commissioner Tim Quinn asked Lt. Jensen about a camper on the property of Rookie’s, a nightclub on Highway 58. It’s not within the town limits, but is within the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Mr. Quinn said it appears someone is living in the camper, although it does appear to move occasionally.
Lt. Jensen said regardless of whether the camper is in town limits or not, county regulations prohibit living in campers unless it’s temporary, under special circumstances. He said he would check into the complaint.
Lt. Jensen also reported the CCSO received 90 calls in Peletier in November, of which 71 were “priority” in nature. Those included domestic violence, drug sales, theft/fraud and psychiatric issues.
Finally, Lt. Jensen noted in the wake of Peletier commissioners’ recent discussions of hiring a sheriff’s deputy for law enforcement under a contract with the county, as Cedar Point does, “I will find out … information for law enforcement grants that the town may be eligible for.”
