Carteret County left undamaged by heavy rain last week

NEWPORT — Local meteorologists report that after a heavy rain event, most of Carteret County was left unharmed.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport announced late Friday the results of a heavy rain event which occurred Nov. 11-12. According to the report, the rain event was caused by “a combination of a slow-moving cold front along with a moist flow of air ahead of Tropical Storm Eta.”
“As this moist flow combined with the cold front, very heavy rain began on Wednesday the 11th, especially across central North Carolina or mainly northwest of our forecast area,” the NWS said. “With rainfall amounts of more than 6 inches, these heavier rainfall amounts upstream of our major rivers would eventually help to lead to rising water levels in our area.”
NWS meteorologist Tony Saavedra said no reports of flooding, down trees, power outages or other damage had come in from Carteret County.
“We did have a 54 mph gust at Fort Macon (State Park), but that was it,” he said.
While other areas of North Carolina received more than 7 inches of rainfall, the county managed to make it through the event with less than 5 inches. The highest totals were in the western part of the county. According to recorded rainfall totals, between Nov. 11-13, Cedar Point received the most rainfall in the county, with a total of 4.38 inches. Cape Carteret received the second-highest total with 4.36 inches and Newport received 4.08 inches.
The highest winds during the rain event occurred Nov. 12. The highest wind recording was the above-mentioned 54 mph gust at Fort Macon at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 12. The second-highest winds were recorded in Cedar Island at 51 mph at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 12. Beaufort received winds at 46 mph at 2:17 p.m.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.