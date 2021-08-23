BEAUFORT — The town of Beaufort will join other North Carolina municipalities in mandating mask-wearing in public spaces beginning Tuesday.
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a mask mandate, which would require individuals to wear a face covering in public buildings within the corporate limits of Beaufort, including inside area businesses.
Exemptions to the mandate include those who are under five years of age, those who have a medical reason not to wear a mask, those speaking or giving performances and others.
The vote came during the board’s regular work session, held virtually via Zoom.
Masks are already required in Beaufort town government buildings.
This is a developing report.
(1) comment
Not surprised considering they did their little Nazi checkpoint last year. Glad you can say the magic words "medical reason" though (probably had to put that in to avoid running afoul of ADA.)
