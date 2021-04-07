Crews fight structure fire off Highway 24; 1 building burnt to ground

MOREHEAD CITY — Fire crews remained at the scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon off Highway 24 near Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative which resulted in a total loss.
Emergency crews responded to the call for the fire at 1406 Highway 24 near Morehead City around 4:54 p.m. Wednesday to find a building fully engulfed.
The immediate structure was burnt to the ground, and the fire spread to two other outbuildings and a home stretching across two properties.
Firefighters had contained the blaze by 6 p.m., but remain on scene putting out hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported. Officials said some information would not be immediately released while the investigation continues.
This is a developing report.
