NEWPORT — Newport law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious device left outside of Bojangles restaurant at 7085 Highway 70 Sunday night.
Newport Police Capt. James Alexander told the News-Times the department received a report at 9:45 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious device, which appeared to be an explosive. Capt. Alexander said the report was made by an unknown caller.
Newport Police, along with the town fire department, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Squad, responded to the call.
“We evacuated the area,” Capt. Alexander said. “It was a cylindrical device with wires that made it look like a pipe bomb.”
Despite it’s appearance, the captain said first responders determined the device wasn’t an explosive.
As of Tuesday, Capt. Alexander said the incident is still under investigation and the district attorney’s office will determine what criminal charges, if any, will be filed.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Newport Police Department by phone at 252-222-5410 or call Carteret County Emergency Services at 252-222-5841.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.