CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials announced Friday the hire of Dr. Randall Williams, M.D., as the interim Consolidated Health and Human Services Director. He replaces Cindy Holman, who retired March 31.
He begins his new position Monday.
Dr. Williams will be in charge of the county’s largest department, which oversees public health and social services for the community.
As of the time of this posting, county officials had not responded to News-Times inquiries as to why his position was referred to as “interim.” They also did not include Dr. Williams’ starting salary with the press release issued Friday.
According to the release, Dr. Williams has a distinguished career in public health and healthcare management, with more than 30 years’ experience.
“Dr. Williams is a well-respected physician who has a strong background in public health, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Carteret County,” County Manager Tommy Burns said in the release. “We’re excited to add his knowledge and expertise to our Health and Human Services team, and we look forward to working with Dr. Williams to improve and protect the health and well-being of all who live, work and play in our county.”
According to officials, Dr. Williams has been a leader in several program areas, including the opioid epidemic, women’s and children's health care, decreasing maternal and infant mortality rates, improving health care in rural areas, and emergency preparedness and response.
Dr. Williams, a board-certified obstetrician gynecologist, was previously the state health officer and cabinet director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). He was responsible for the oversight and management of the department and administration of its programs and services. He also led the state’s COVID-19 response and planning efforts at the beginning of the pandemic.
Prior to his time with the Missouri DHSS, Dr. Williams served as state health director and deputy secretary of North Carolina Health and Human Services, where he led operations for the Office of Rural Health and Community Care, which had a budget of approximately $20 billion and included more than 17,000 employees across its divisions. He was charged with promoting and supporting population health in North Carolina by providing senior management, leadership and public health expertise.
A native North Carolina, he graduated with honors from UNC-Chapel Hill with a double major in history and zoology. He went on to the UNC School of Medicine where he was a Holderness Fellow and co-founded the Students Teaching Early Prevention initiative. He then served as
Administrative Chief Resident in Obstetrics and Gynecology at North Carolina Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams was in private practice in Raleigh for 26 years and delivered more than 2,000 babies. He has been active in many local, state and national public health organizations, in which he has served in numerous leadership roles.
Dr. Williams has served as a volunteer in U.S. State Department and World Health Organizations sponsored endeavors, teaching physicians and helping clinical governance overseas. Serving mostly in conflict zones, his work has taken him to Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq and Libya.
He has been recognized as the Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year, Raleigh News & Observer Tar Heel of the Week and Triangle Business Journal Health Care Hero of the Year.
